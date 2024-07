The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party case for hearing.

The hearing of PTI intra-party election case will be held on July 23. A 5-member bench headed by the ECP chief will conduct the hearing.

Notice have been issued to PTI Chief Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Information Secretary Raoof Hassan and the ECP has also issued the cause list.

The ECP has raised questions about intra-party election of PTI.