Fawad Ch calls appointment of retired judges 'inappropriate'
Web Desk
11:25 AM | July 20, 2024
Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry has raised objections over the appointment of retired judges for the adjudication of political cases.

Talking to media outside the anti-terrorism court, Lahore, where the ex-minister was due to attend the hearing of the arson case, said that it's a good gesture that the Election Commission of Pakistan is not going to file a review against the Supreme Court's ruling on reserved seats.

He urged the ECP to follow the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court's decision regarding the reserved seats. He claimed that Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz would be in a hot seat if Form 45 is opened.

A notion persists in the country that rumors of martial law are swirling only to intimidate the judges. He emphasized that only serving judges , not those who retired, should be at the helm of political cases.

The anti-terrorism court extended the interim bails of Fawad Chaudhry and others in the arson case until August 7.

