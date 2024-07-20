First IT park in Pakistan to create economic opportunities for youth, says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted that the whole country would benefit with the first state-of the art IT park in Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, addressing on his visit to the under-construction IT park, said that youth would get the best skill development opportunities with the latest technology in the IT park.

The cost of IT park construction would be around 25 billion and 70 pc of the construction cost would be paid by South Korea. South Korea never compromises on quality, asserted the PM.

The IT park would have 15 start-ups in the incubation centre and120 offices. The Islamabad Technology Park would be the first level-3 technology park according to the International standard.

The IT park will be equipped with the latest facilities and will be a role model in the region. There would be IT laboratories for research and development in the IT park.

The IT park project will be completed by June 2025.