Saturday, July 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

First IT park in Pakistan to create economic opportunities for youth, says PM Shehbaz

First IT park in Pakistan to create economic opportunities for youth, says PM Shehbaz
Web Desk
5:59 PM | July 20, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted that the whole country would benefit with the first state-of the art IT park in Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, addressing on his visit to the under-construction IT park, said that youth would get the best skill development opportunities with the latest technology in the IT park.

The cost of IT park construction would be around 25 billion and 70 pc of the construction cost would be paid by South Korea. South Korea never compromises on quality, asserted the PM.

The IT park would have 15 start-ups in the incubation centre and120 offices. The Islamabad Technology Park would be the first level-3 technology park according to the International standard.

The IT park will be equipped with the latest facilities and will be a role model in the region. There would be IT laboratories for research and development in the IT park.

The IT park project will be completed by June 2025.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1721460383.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024