Five injured in helicopter crash in Indonesia’s Bali island

JAKARTA - A helicopter carrying five people on board went down in Indonesia’s resort island Bali on Friday, injuring the pilot and four passengers, a senior rescuer said. The incident occurred at 14:37 p.m. local time in Badung regency, said I Nyoman Sidakarya, head of the search and rescue office on the island. Two people suffered serious wounds while three others got minor injuries. All were promptly taken to the RS Siloam Hospital, Sidakarya said in a statement. The flight was aimed at a tour in the area, he added. The PK-WSP type Bell chopper was owned by PT Whitesky Aviation, according to a statement from the Indonesian transport ministry.