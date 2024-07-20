Saturday, July 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Five injured in helicopter crash in Indonesia’s Bali island

Agencies
July 20, 2024
Newspaper, International

JAKARTA  -  A helicopter carrying five people on board went down in Indonesia’s resort island Bali on Friday, injuring the pilot and four passengers, a senior rescuer said. The incident occurred at 14:37 p.m. local time in Badung regency, said I Nyoman Sidakarya, head of the search and rescue office on the island. Two people suffered serious wounds while three others got minor injuries. All were promptly taken to the RS Siloam Hospital, Sidakarya said in a statement. The flight was aimed at a tour in the area, he added. The PK-WSP type Bell chopper was owned by PT Whitesky Aviation, according to a statement from the Indonesian transport ministry.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1721373185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024