Gilani calls for exploring new avenues of cooperation between Pakistan, Algeria

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has underscored the need to further diversify Pakistan-Algeria relations and explore new avenues of cooperation to further add impetus to bilateral relations.

The chairman Senate expressed these views in a meeting with Algerian Ambassador Brahim Romani at the Parliament House here on Friday.

Gilani observed that Pakistan enjoyed excellent relations with Algeria which were rooted in history, religion and similarity of views on various regional and international issues. He also acknowledged and appreciated Algeria’s support to Pakistan in the United Nations and at other international fora, in particular, the support for the country’s various candidatures. He called for broadening the political and economic ties. “There is a great need for closer trade and economic relations between the two countries as the current level of trade is far below its true potential,” Senate chairman said.

He also highlighted the significance of frequent exchange of business delegations to boost trade and explore opportunities for joint ventures and investment. Pakistan, he said, has one of the best quality rice in the world and Algeria may consider importing the food staple. He informed that there was huge potential for mutual collaboration in IT, pharmaceutical and other sectors.

The chairman Senate said that unresolved Kashmir dispute remained on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) since 1948 and continued to threaten regional peace. “The durable peace in South Asia remains contingent upon the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UNSC Resolutions and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” he said. He added that Pakistan was also deeply concerned about the immense loss of human lives in the current escalation between Palestinians and Israel.

Gilani extended an invitation to his Algerian counterpart to visit Pakistan at a convenient time. He said that the Senate of Pakistan was in the process of creating a friendship group for Algeria to further diversify the relationship between the two sides and augment multi-sectoral cooperation.

The ambassador thanked the chairman Senate for his warm sentiments. He also called for further expanding mutual ties and said that Pakistan was an important country for Algeria. “Pakistan is the first nuclear country of the Muslim World and Algeria takes pride in that”, the ambassador said while highlighting the importance of bilateral relations between the two countries.