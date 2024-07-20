Gold rates decrease by Rs1,000 per tola to Rs250,000

The price of per tola of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,000 and was sold at Rs250,000 on Saturday against its sale at Rs251,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs857 to Rs214,335 from Rs215,192 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs196,473 from Rs197,259, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.70 to Rs.2,920 from Rs.2,850 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs60.01 to Rs2,503.42 from Rs2,443.41.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 to $2,400 from $2,415, the Association reported.