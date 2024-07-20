Govt committed to facilitate traders: governor

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that businessmen are the backbone of the country’s economy and the government is committed to facilitate traders. Talking to a delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Friday, he said businessmen were making a positive contribution towards progress and prosperity of the country. He added that the business community was also contributing to the philanthropic and welfare work in the society.The governor said that the government was making every possible effort to solve problems of the business community. The delegation was led by President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saqib Rafique. The delegation informed the governor about problems of the business community. Later, a delegation of lawyers also called on Governor Saleem Haider Khan. The governor while talking to the lawyers said that the role of lawyers was very important for maintaining rule of law and supremacy of the constitution. He said that lawyers had always played a vital role in stability of the democratic system and supremacy of the law.