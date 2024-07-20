Hodge, Athanaze lead West Indies’ strong fightback against England

NOTTINGHAM - A resilient century from Kavem Hodge and a brilliant 82 from Alick Athanaze powered West Indies to a strong fightback against England in the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Despite a shaky start, West Indies reduced their deficit to 65 runs with five wickets in hand, ending the day at 351/5 in response to England’s 416.The morning session saw West Indies starting positively, with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite leading the charge. However, England struck back post the drinks break, with Shoaib Bashir breaking the opening partnership and dismissing Brathwaite. By lunch, West Indies had slipped to 84/3.

Hodge and Athanaze then steadied the innings, forging a crucial 175-run stand in the second session. Both batsmen reached their fifties before the Tea break, with Hodge accelerating to score his maiden Test century. Athanaze’s innings ended at 82 when he edged Ben Stokes to gully.

Hodge continued his fluent batting, eventually falling for 120. West Indies surpassed the 300-run mark, a significant improvement from their first Test performance. Jason Holder and Joshua Da Silva ensured West Indies remained competitive, with Da Silva making a rapid 17 off 11 balls before stumps.England’s bowlers will look to capitalize on the new ball early on the third morning to prevent West Indies from gaining a lead.

Scores in Brief

WEST INDIES 351/5 (Kavem Hodge 120, Alick Athanaze 82; Shoaib Bashir 2/100) trail ENGLAND 416 by 65 runs.