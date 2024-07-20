Huraira’s unbeaten century puts Shaheens ahead on day one

LAHORE - Mohammad Huraira struck an unbeaten century as Pakistan Shaheens finished with 375-2 off 79 overs on day one of the first four-day match against Bangladesh A at the DXC Arena in Darwin.

Huraira starred with an unbeaten 161 off 203 balls hitting 18 fours and one six while Kamran Ghulam (74 not out, 114b, 11x4s), Sahibzada Farhan (66, 83b, 10x4s) and Umar Amin (54, 77b, 8x4s) struck valuable half-centuries.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh A won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sahibzada and Huraira put on a 134-run opening stand to push the Bangladesh A bowling attack on the back foot. Ripon Mondol drew first blood for Bangladesh A when he bowled Pakistan Shaheens’ skipper in the 27th over.

Umar Amin, who walked into bat at three, put on a 118-run second-wicket partnership with Huraira to further strengthen Shaheens’ position on day one. Huraira brought up his ninth first-class century off 129 balls in the 44th over. Umar’s stay on the crease was cut short, soon after he reached his half-century, by Mondol who struck in 52nd over to give Bangladesh A their second scalp of the day.

Huraira was then joined by Kamran Ghulam as the duo stitched an unbeaten 123-run partnership to add to Bangladesh A’s woes. Kamran struck 11 boundaries in his unbeaten 74. For Bangladesh A, only Mondol managed to strike twice while all other bowlers toiled without managing a scalp.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 375-2, 79 overs (Mohammad Huraira 161*, Kamran Ghulam 74 not out, Sahibzada Farhan 66, Umar Amin 54; Ripon Mondol 2-59) vs BANGLADESH ‘A’.