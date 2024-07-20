IGP releases Rs 2.2m for medical treatment of employees

LAHORE - Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has released Rs 2.2 million for medical treatment of employees posted in various districts including Lahore. According to the details, Rs 1 million was given to injured constable Javed Iqbal of Faisalabad police for medical expenses. Ghazi Constables Ahmad and Omar Daraz were given Rs. 0.2 million each for medical expenses. Ghazi ASI Arif Hussain and injured constable Haseeb Jamal Awan of Vehari police were given Rs 150,000 each for treatment. Traffic Warden Sahib Ali was given Rs 0.5 million for treatment of his son’s brain cancer.