IHC orders police to recover missing person within 3 days or face action

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed the police for the recovery of a missing citizen Samiullah within three days otherwise a criminal case would be registered against the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police for his negligence.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the directives during hearing of a habeas corpus filed by Muhammad Khurram Javed seeking recovery of his brother Samiullah, who had disappeared from the jurisdiction of Sangjani Police Station.

During the hearing, in compliance of the court order dated 15.7.2024, progress report submitted on behalf of Inspector General of Police, Islamabad. However, the court declared the report “not satisfactory” and said that it, “reflects poor performance on the part of Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, even he is not able to locate the vehicle which has been used in the abduction of detenu which can be clearly seen in the video evidence.”

Justice Kayani noted in his order, “Three days’ time is extended to the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad to recover the detenu failing which a criminal case be registered against the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad for his negligence and poor performance.” The petitioner’s lawyer informed he bench that while Safe City cameras did not provide useful evidence, footage of the vehicle used in the abduction was available.

In this matter, the petitioner who is brother of detenu Sami Ullah Khan has filed this writ petition for recovery of his brother who allegedly has been abducted by some unknown persons on 09.7.2024 from Sector D-12, Islamabad and case FIR No.561 dated 10.7.2024 u/s 365 PPC PS Sangjani, Islamabad, has been registered, however, detenu has not yet been recovered.

Counsel for the petitioner contended that alleged abductee was taken into custody by the elite police Islamabad but was shifted to vehicle of intelligence agency as per his information based upon some video evidence and petitioner is ready to provide the said video to the concerned I.O.

He further contended that despite registration of an FIR detenu has not yet been recovered. He also contended that it is the case of enforced disappearance. Later, Justice Kayani deferred hearing of the case till July 23 and directed the registrar office to fix instant matter before any available Bench on that date.