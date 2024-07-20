India thrash Pakistan in Women’s Asia Cup 2024

DAMBULLA - A combined bowling effort, followed by a dominant opening partnership powered India to a thumping seven-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the blockbuster ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024 clash here on Friday. Chasing 109, India comfortably amassed the total for the loss of just three wickets and 35 balls to spare. Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma banked on the momentum and dominated Pakistan bowlers from the word go. The duo added a blistering 85 runs for the first wicket until Syed Aroob Shah dismissed Mandhana in the 10th over.

Mandhana fell agonizing short of her well-deserved half-century, scoring 45 off 31 deliveries with the help of nine fours. Shah struck again in the next over to get rid of another set batter Verma, who made 29-ball 40 which featured six fours and a six.India lost another wicket in the next over when Dayalan Hemalatha (14) was removed by Nashra Sandhu. Later, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (5*) and Jemimah Rodrigues (3*) eased India to a massive victory and made sure there were no more hiccups in the modest pursuit. Aroob bagged two wickets for Pakistan while Sandhu could pick up one.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Nida Dar’s decision to bat first after winning the coin toss did not prove beneficial for her side as they were bundled out on 108 in the final over.The Green Shirts had a shaky start to their innings as they lost opener Gull Feroza (5) in the second over with just nine runs on the board.

Coming out to bat at No3, Sidra Amin put together brief partnerships with Muneeba Ali (11), Aliya Riaz (6) and skipper Nida Dar (8) before finally perishing in the 13th over. She struck 35-ball 25 which featured three boundaries.Her dismissal was followed by Iram Javed bagging a golden duck, bringing Pakistan further down to 61/6 in 13 overs.Pakistan then lost two more wickets in the same over as Nashra Sandhu bagged a golden duck after Syeda Aroob Shah (2) got run out.

Shreyanka Patil cleaned up Sadia Iqbal on the second delivery of the final over to wrap up India’s dominant performance with the ball against Pakistan.Fatima Sana made unbeaten16-ball 22. Deepti Sharma led India’s bowling charge with three wickets, followed by Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar and Shreyanka Patil picked up two wickets each.

Scores in Brief

INDIA 109-3 (Mandhana 45, Shafali, Syeda 2-9) beat PAKISTAN 108 (Sidra 25, Deepti 3-20, Renuka 2-14, Shreyanka 2-14, Vastrakar 2-31) by seven wickets.