Islamabad schools to go solar

Web Desk
12:35 PM | July 20, 2024
Regional, Islamabad

In a significant move towards sustainable energy and modernisation, the Federal Ministry for Education has embarked on a project to convert Islamabad schools to solar power.

According to the ministry of education spokesperson, primary schools of Islamabad would be converted on solar power in the next two months.

The project to run schools on solar power would be completed by the end of the year, he said, adding that the project aims to move towards sustainable and cost-efficient power alternatives.

 The solar power project will not only reduce the cost of electricity but also provide clean and sustainable sources of energy for schools, he added.

The solar panels would be installed on the roofs of selected schools.

The savings from this project will be utilised to improve the educational facilities, according to a spokesperson of the ministry of education.

In a move to ensure renewable solar energy access of the citizens, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently announced that no new duty will be imposed on solar panels.

During the federal cabinet meeting the PM further stated that the government is working to ensure low-cost renewable solar energy access to every citizen in Pakistan.

