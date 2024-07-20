IT courses program being launched for thousands of youngsters: Governor

HYDERABAD - Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday announced an initiative to strengthen the country’s economy by providing IT courses to young people of Hyderabad.

He said that the country was currently indebted to the IMF, and strengthening the economy was very crucial. He maintained that after launching the program in Karachi, it has now been extended to Hyderabad, with future plans to introduce it in Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad. He expressed these views while talking to the media at Niaz Stadium Hyderabad on the occasion of the entry test organized to conduct IT courses for the youth under the Governor Sindh IT Initiative Program. This initiative aims to equip young people with skills in artificial intelligence and other IT fields. The entry test will last for three days and see around 50,000 students participate.

Governor Tessori described the impact of these courses, which will enable young people to get online employment and contribute to the country’s economic stability. He mentioned that the IT sector’s growth was essential, noting that Pakistan’s IT exports were currently low compared to neighboring countries. He added that the cost of IT courses for one student was about six thousand dollars, which will be provided free of cost to the youth of Hyderabad under this program. He said that after the completion of these IT courses, these young people will be able to improve their economic conditions, these courses were started in Karachi where the young people were earning dollars today. The Governor Sindh maintained that a special quota will be allocated for the families of media persons in this program. He expressed confidence in the youth’s ability to excel in IT and reiterated his commitment to creating opportunities for the public rather than engaging in politics. Tessori stated that under this program about one million children will be able to get training and contribute the country’s development. He added that we will also distribute free laptops to the children, for which we had talked to the CEO of Dell Pakistan.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Head of Selani International Trust Molana Bashir Ahmed Farooqi, Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon and other political and social figures, while thousands of students participated in the entry test.