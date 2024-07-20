IUB VC directs forming investigation committee on Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies’ building collapse incident

BAHAWALPUR - The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar has directed forming an investigation committee on the incident of the collapsed building in Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies. He has stated that forensic investigation should be done to determine the causes of this incident.

The VC has directed the university treasurer to ensure that the university will cover all medical expenses for the injured faculty and students. The VC inspected the site of the incident, where the chief security officer provided a briefing.

The VC instructed that all gas pipelines in the university’s buildings should be inspected, and preventive measures should be taken to ensure safety standards are upheld, particularly to avoid any leaks. He also thanked Special Secretary of the Higher Education Department Sarfraz Ahmed for his emergency visit to the university previous evening and for his cooperation.

Additionally, the VC expressed gratitude to Dr Amir Bukhari, the Medical Superintendent of Bahawal Victoria Hospital, and the doctors and staff at the Burn Unit of Nishtar Hospital for their timely assistance. He noted that in this challenging time, the university’s faculty, staff, and students have united to face this incident. Meanwhile, Registrar Muhammad Shaqai Rahman has established an investigative committee at the direction of the vice chancellor.

The committee is headed by Prof Dr Shazia Anjum, with members including Haroon Rasheed Chairman of the Civil Engineering Department, Tauseef Anwar Executive Engineer, Abdul Wadood Chief Security Officer and Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Manager of Occupational Safety and Health. This committee will determine the causes of the explosion that occurred at the Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies. They will reach out to relevant government institutions and agencies, including the Punjab Forensic Science Agency, to uncover the reasons behind the explosion. The committee will also provide recommendations as soon as possible to prevent similar incidents in the future.