KARACHI - Newly appointed Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho assumed the charge of his post and held an orientation meeting with the officers. The meeting discussed security measures in the city and other matters in detail, according to a news release on Friday. The orientation meeting held at the Karachi Police Office (KPO) was attended by DIGPs of all zones, CIA, Traffic, Security, Investigation, district SSPs and other senior police officers.