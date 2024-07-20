Saturday, July 20, 2024
Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bail of Omar Ayub, others till Aug 6

Our Staff Reporter
July 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of opposition leader Omar Ayub, Zain Qureshi, Azam Khan Swati, and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in the Jinnah House attack case until August 6.

The court gave the police a final chance to complete the investigation and ordered the accused to join the investigation.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad heard the interim bail applications of the PTI leaders in the Jinnah House attack case. Opposition leader Omar Ayub, Zain Qureshi, Uzma Khan (sister of the PTI founder), Azam Khan Swati, Farhat Abbas, Karamat Ali Khokhar, and Nadeem Abbas Bara, along with other leaders, appeared in court on the expiry of their interim bail and marked attendance.

However, Aleema Khan , Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry did not appear, and their counsel submitted applications for exemption from personal appearance for one day, which the court accepted.

Fawad Ch calls appointment of retired judges 'inappropriate'

Omar Ayub’s lawyer, Babar Awan, requested that a single date be set for proceedings on bail applications in various cases, as appearing on separate dates causes difficulties.

The court also expressed displeasure over the incomplete investigation and gave the police a final chance to complete it, while ordering the accused to join the investigation.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore) during the May 9 riots.

Our Staff Reporter

