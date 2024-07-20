Journalists host dinner in honour of KP Governor

Peshawar - Senior journalists of Peshawar hosted a dinner in honour of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi recently.

The dinner was attended by Pakistan Peoples Party KP leaders, including Gohar Inqalabi, Fazal Hussain, Shakirullah, businessman Fazlur Rehman, and senior journalists such as Ali Akbar Khan, Aqeel Yousafzai, Arif Yousafzai, and Abdul Hakeem Mohmand. Discussions covered the political situation and public issues in KP.

Later, the Governor interacted with attendees at a local hotel, where people expressed joy at his presence. He inquired about their problems and assured them of solutions.

Additionally, the KP Governor visited the house of the late Pashto poet Geelaman Wazir to offer fateha and express condolences to his brother. Pakistan Peoples Party leaders Farzand Wazir, Fazal Hussain, Arshad Khan, and others were also present.