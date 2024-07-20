Saturday, July 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Journalists host dinner in honour of KP Governor

APP
July 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Senior journalists of Peshawar hosted a dinner in honour of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi recently.

The dinner was attended by Pakistan Peoples Party KP leaders, including Gohar Inqalabi, Fazal Hussain, Shakirullah, businessman Fazlur Rehman, and senior journalists such as Ali Akbar Khan, Aqeel Yousafzai, Arif Yousafzai, and Abdul Hakeem Mohmand. Discussions covered the political situation and public issues in KP.

Later, the Governor interacted with attendees at a local hotel, where people expressed joy at his presence. He inquired about their problems and assured them of solutions.

Additionally, the KP Governor visited the house of the late Pashto poet Geelaman Wazir to offer fateha and express condolences to his brother. Pakistan Peoples Party leaders Farzand Wazir, Fazal Hussain, Arshad Khan, and others were also present.

Fawad Ch calls appointment of retired judges 'inappropriate'

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1721373185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024