Kazakhstan SCO chairmanship promoted Shanghai Spirit: Speakers

ISLAMABAD - Centre for SCO Studies, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, the Riphah Institute of Public Policy (RIPP), in collaboration with the Embassy of Kazakhstan on Friday hosted a roundtable on ‘Post Astana Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit 2024: Achievements and way forward.’

The roundtable provided an in-depth analysis of the outcomes of the SCO Summit 2024 hosted by Kazakhstan in Astana and discussed the future trajectory of the organisation under the new chairmanship of the People’s Republic of China. The speakers shared valuable insights into the achievements and strategic direction of the SCO.

Dr Farhat Asif, president Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, highlighted the significance of the event and shared about various initiatives by IPDS on SCO. Dr Farhat Asif also shared that Pakistan, as the chair of the Council of Heads of Government will host the meeting in Islamabad in October. The next chairmanship of SCO is now with the People’s Republic of China for 2024-25.

Speaking on the occasion, Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, meticulously shared about the outcomes of Astana Summit, vision, and mission by the President of Kazakhstan during the whole year of Chairmanship of Kazakhstan in SCO.

He also emphasised that Kazakhstan hosted 150 events and made significant contributions towards regional peace and stability through its pro active diplomacy focusing on multilateralism.

Dr Muhammad Munir, Dean of Social Sciences at MY University, while speaking on the occasion, said that SCO is significant for region in mitigating traditional and non- traditional security threats.

Dr Muhammad Khan, Professor of International Relations at International Islamic University, said that SCO is making progress and is striving to reduce global hegemonic exploitation, terrorism, separatism, and extremism Dr Rashid Aftab, Director Riphah Institute of Public Policy, said the Green SCO is an important initiative that is equally important for Pakistan. A large number of diplomats, media representatives, civil society, and students, including faculty members, participated in the event.