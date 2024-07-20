Saturday, July 20, 2024
KP CM takes notice of Bannu situation: Saif

APP
July 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday took notice of the ongoing situation in Bannu district and sought a report on the incident.

In a statement, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif said the chief minister was personally monitoring the situation in Bannu. He noted that the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Bannu were negotiating with protestors, and the situation was under control after discussions with the elders.

The chief minister announced a package for the deceased and injured and directed the provision of the best medical facilities to the injured. He assured that a complete investigation would be conducted, and strict punishment would be imposed on those responsible.

Barrister Saif emphasized that while peaceful protest is a constitutional right, no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands under the guise of protest. He appealed to the people to remain peaceful and avoid lawlessness.

