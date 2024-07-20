KP government to form commission to probe Bannu incident

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to form a commission for the fair investigation of the Bannu incident.

KP Advisor for Information, Barrister Saif in his statement revealed that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has taken notice of the ongoing situation in Bannu and also directed a commission to probe the incident.

He stated that the commission would present a report on the incident after fair and transparent investigation and those involved in the incident would be identified. The report would be made public and legal action would be taken against the culprits.

Barrister Saif highlighted that most of the time security remains high-alert on sensitive areas. He directed the public to remain vigilant in the wake of the recent surge of terrorism in the province.

He also anti-state and anti-people elements were engaged to disrupt law and order but we wouldn’t let them succeed in their nefarious acts.

It is pertinent to note that on Friday, public in Bannu district came out on streets demanding peace and security against surge in terrorism.

However, the situation escalated when clashes erupted between protestors and law enforcement agencies as a result several injured and one died, as per sources.