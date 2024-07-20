KP Governor assures to resolve problems of Wazir tribesmen

Peshawar - A representative delegation of the Wazir tribe belonging to Bannu-Domail on Friday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and informed him about their problems.

The delegation led by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha and secretary coordination Farzand Ali Wazir met the Governor at Governor House, and briefed him about the overall situation of their area and the problems being confronted by the people.

Talking to the delegation, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that deteriorating law and order situation has negatively impacted business activities in the area. Expressing concern over the situation, he assured that promises made to tribal people would be fulfilled and efforts be made to bring the tribesmen into the national mainstream of development.

Kundi said that voice would be raised at available forums for the facilitation of the tribal people and to provide them opportunities for growth and development. He also urged locals and the young generation to support the efforts of security forces in maintaining peace in the area.

Meanwhile, a group of Peshawar-based senior journalists also held a meeting with KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi in which besides the senior journalists, PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaders including Gohar Inqalabi, Fazal Hussain, Shakirullah and businessman Fazlur Rehman also participated. Matters related to political situation and people problems in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also came under discussion.

Faisal Kundi inquired about their problems and assured for their solution. He also offered Fateha for the departed soul of eminent Pashto poet of Waziristan Geelaman Wazir and expressed condolence with the bereaved family.

Governor condemns SW’s blast

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi strongly condemned killing of two persons in motorcycle blast in South Waziristan tribal district and expressed sympathies with the victims’ families.

The Governor expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and prayed for eternal peace of the victims besides speedy recovery of the injured.

The Governor said that he equally shared the grief through which the victim families were passing through and said that killing of innocent people was a big crime against the humanity.

Ex-minister calls on KP Governor

Former provincial minister, Muzaffar Syed on Friday called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House.

During the meeting, peoples’ problems related to education and health besides other sectors came under discussion.

Expressing concerns over the poor status of the education sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Governor said there were no permanent vice chancellors in 26 public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides these universities were also suffering from financial problems.

For this purpose, he said that the education task force was being constituted while work on the health task force was underway to address problems of this sector also in KP. The Governor said the unity of political leadership of KP was key for obtaining provincial rights.

Muzaffar Syed appreciated the efforts of KP Governor for raising the province issues with the concerned authorities at federal level besides uniting the political leadership of the province for provincial rights.