KP govt sanctions 25pc, 20pc adhoc relief allowance to employees

PESHAWAR - The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sanctioned an Adhoc Relief Allowance 2024 at the rate of 25 percent of the basic pay as on June 30, 2024 to the employees from BS-17 to BS-22 and 20 percent to the employees in BS-03 to BS-16 falling under the civil servants of the provincial government including contingent of paid staff and contract employees employed against civil posts in Basic Pay Scales on standard terms and conditions of contract appointment, said a notification issued by the Finance Department here on Friday. The Adhoc Relief Allowance with effect from 1.07.2024 will be subject to income and admissible during leave and entire period of LPR except extra-ordinary leave and will not be treated as part of emoluments for the purpose of calculation of pension/gratuity and recovery of House Rent. Similarly, it will also be not admissible to the employees on their repatriation from posting/deputation abroad at the rate and amount which would have been admissible to them had they not been posted abroad. The term ‘Basic Pay’ for the purpose of Adhoc Relief Allowance24 will also include the amount of the personal pay granted on account of annual increment (s) beyond the maximum of the existing pay scales.

The Adhoc Relief Allowance-2024 shall be accommodated from within the budgetary allocation for the Year 2024-25 by the respective Departments/organizations and no supplementary grants would be given on this account to all the government employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with effect from 1st July, 2024.