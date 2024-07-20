KP minister discusses projects with MSF officials

PESHAWAR - Minister of Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah met with officials from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) at his office on Friday to review ongoing projects and future plans. The meeting was attended by Director EPI Dr. Arif, Director MCH Dr. Khizr Hayat, DHO Khyber Dr. Zafar Ali Khan, Focal Person Health Department Dr. Mohammad Nabi Jan Afridi, and other relevant officials.

MSF officials provided an update on their current projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the establishment of two clinics for leishmaniasis treatment at City Hospital Peshawar and Budh Bher Hospital. They also detailed their work at Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital and in Tirah Valley, Khyber District.

Additionally, MSF discussed plans to set up a leishmaniasis treatment center at Dargai Hospital in Khyber District. They outlined a five-year project that includes technical and financial support from MSF, a pediatric health care center, and a blood bank.

The Health Minister directed officials to expedite the project initiation and complete necessary paperwork to facilitate the establishment of the new facilities. He instructed DHO Khyber Dr. Zafar Ali Khan to assist MSF in implementing the project and strengthen coordination with the Health Department.

The meeting underscored the Minister of Health’s commitment to enhancing collaboration with international organizations.

and improving healthcare services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.