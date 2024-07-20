KP PA discusses Bannu incident, law & order situation

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly convened on Friday to discuss the firing incident on a peaceful procession in Bannu and the deteriorating law and order situation in the province.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) MPA Adnan Khan, speaking on a point of order, highlighted that the people of Bannu, who were peacefully demanding peace, were fired upon, resulting in 20 injuries. He urged the government to take action against the perpetrators and ensure the safety of the people.

JUI-F parliamentary leader Lutfur Rehman highlighted security concerns, stressing that the country was facing a critical situation and demanding governmental action against terrorism to protect the citizens.

Other members of the provincial assembly also called for steps to restore peace in the province.

Provincial Minister Dr Amjad Khan reassured the assembly that the government was taking the law and order situation seriously. He announced that an inquiry into the Bannu firing incident had been ordered and a committee would be formed to investigate the incident and ensure public safety.

Speaker KP Assembly Babar Salim Swati emphasised the need for a collaborative approach to address the issue, suggesting the formation of a committee comprising on the government and the opposition members, security officials and administrative officials to find out a solution. The assembly session was adjourned till Monday next week.

Opposition walks out of KP Assembly

The members of the Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday staged a walk out after the Speaker Babar Salim did not allow them to speak during passage of resolutions presented by the Law Minister Aftab Ahmad.

The Speaker observed that first the Minister should present resolutions in the assembly and later the Opposition members would be allowed to speak on a point of order.

Later, the opposition members returned to the House on the request of provincial ministers. The Speaker adjourned the assembly session till Monday.

KP Assembly announces panel of chairmen

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati on Friday announced the names of panel of chairmen for ongoing session of the house.

The members of the panel of chairmen are included MPAs Muhammad Idress, Mian Sharafat, Hamyun Khan and Aftab Haider.

The House also offered fateha for victims of bomb blasts, terrorist attacks and Shaheed Geelman Wazir.

LG, Mineral Amendment Bills 2024

presented in KP PA

The Local Government and Mines and Mineral (amendment) Bills 2024 were presented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Friday. These bills were presented by Law Minister Aftab Alam and Local Government Minister Arshad Ayub. Speaker KP Assembly Babar Salim allowed the Ministers to present the Bills.