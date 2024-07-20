Saturday, July 20, 2024
Law minister Tarar says PTI's letter to judicial commission is a 'political stunt'

Web Desk
5:57 PM | July 20, 2024
National

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar described the letter of PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz to judicial commission as ‘political stunt’. 

“It is against the parliamentary traditions to use the constitutional forums for political benefits,” said the law minister. 

He added that ad hoc judges were appointed on the demand of bar councils to resolve the pending cases in Supreme Court. 

"It is sheer politics to write a letter to the head of Judicial Commission," said Tarar. 

According to the law minister, the appointment of ad hoc judges was made according to the constitution. 

