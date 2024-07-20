Maryam warns if anybody tries to destabilise govt will be dealt with iron hands

Terms SC verdict on reserved seats an attempt to destabilise system.

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday came down hard on the Supreme Court judges for their verdict regarding the reserved seats, as she accused them of rewriting the Constitution to favour a political loser whose party was not represented in the Parliament.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the Model Bazaar Free Home Delivery Project in Township Lahore, she remarked that whenever the country begins to make progress, conspiracies emerge.

She questioned, “If the recent decision of the Supreme Court is not an attempt to destabilise [the system], what is it then?” She emphasized: “Supreme Court judges have rewritten the Constitution, granting what was never requested. She said reserved seats were presented [to the PTI ] on a platter.

“She added: “It was said to join Tehreek-e-Insaf, a party which did not exist in Parliament. This is simply rewriting the Constitution to favor a loser and his party.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated that the Supreme Court had ruled that the previously submitted affidavits were not acceptable and advised them to cross the floor. “Their earlier affidavits were declared wrong, and they were asked to join the PTI”. She also said that the law and Constitution did not allow floor crossing, while the “SC judge’s ruling said, you can commit floor crossing”. “They are trying to bring back the nation’s criminals,” she observed.

She told the judges that decisions are taken in accordance with the Constitution and not according to the person’s conscience. “What can we do if you have sold out your conscience”? she asked.

She declared that the present government would complete its five-year term, and if anybody tried to destabilise it by causing political instability and creating hurdles, they would be dealt with iron hands.

She said: “I want to tell the judges of the Supreme Court to let this country progress.” She warned: “Anyone attempting to derail development and destabilise the country will be dealt with iron hands.”

She urged the public to stay vigilant and discern between friends and foes. Reflecting on the country’s history, she declared, “76 years have passed, and we will no longer allow these conspiracies to succeed.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the imprisonment of innocent women while those who attacked the country’s security installations remain free. She condemned the bail granted to a woman involved in such attacks and prayed, “May Allah protect Pakistan from those who seek to destabilize it.”

She blamed the previous government’s four-year tenure for causing unprecedented disasters and the current suffering of the people. Criticizing their eleven-year rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, she questioned their achievements, pointing out the stark contrast between development in Punjab and degradation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She accused them of criminal negligence and pledged to continue setting new examples of development as long as she remains in office.

Earlier addressing ceremony, the chief minister said: “Through services like Nighaban Ramadan and Dastak App, rights of people are being delivered at their doorsteps. She added,”Where there is no model market, we will build it, the land has been earmarked.” She highlighted,”InshAllah, we will build model bazaars in all cities of Punjab and upgrade the existing ones.”