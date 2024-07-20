Massive tech outage disrupts global air travel and banking

UK crisis team convenes after global IT outage.

SYDNEY - A major outage wrought havoc on global computer systems on Friday, grounding flights in the United States, derailing television broadcasts in the UK and impacting telecommunications in Australia.

Around 3,340 flights have been cancelled worldwide, or about 3% of all scheduled services, according to aviation data company Cirium. This is the total number of cancellations, meaning some may not be due to the IT outage.

Australia’s National Cyber Security Coordinator said the “large-scale technical outage” was caused by an issue with a “third-party software platform”, adding there was no information as yet to suggest hacker involvement. Flights were suspended at Berlin Brandenburg airport in Germany due to a “technical problem”, a spokeswoman told AFP. “There are delays to check-in, and flight operations had to be cancelled until 10:00 am (0800 GMT),” the spokeswoman said, adding that she could not say when they would resume.

The UK’s biggest rail operator warned of possible train cancellations due to IT issues, while photos posted online showed large queues forming at Sydney Airport in Australia. “Flights are currently arriving and departing however there may be some delays throughout the evening,” a Sydney Airport spokesman said.

New Zealand media said banks and computer systems inside the country’s parliament were reporting issues. Australian telecommunications firm Telstra suggested the outages were caused by “global issues” plaguing software provided by Microsoft and cybersecurity company CrowdStrike. Microsoft said in a statement it was taking “mitigation actions” in response to service issues. It was not clear if those were linked to the global outages.

“Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions,” Microsoft said in a post on social media platform X. The British government said Friday that it had activated its civil contingencies committee to handle the response to a global IT outage that hit UK transport and health services. Cabinet Secretary Pat McFadden said that ministers in affected sectors were working with business leaders and that he was “in close contact with teams coordinating our response through the COBR response system”.

A London Heathrow airport spokesperson said that while the outage was “impacting select systems”, flights were operational. General practitioners (GPs) across Britain were also affected by the outage, unable to access patient records or book appointments.Britain’s Heathrow Airport and Irish no-frills airline Ryanair warned Friday that they faced turbulence over spreading travel chaos emanating from a global IT outage. Heathrow warned the issue was affecting some systems while Ryanair admitted it faced disruption over a “global third party outage” but both insisted flights remained operational.

“Microsoft is currently experiencing a global outage which is impacting select systems at Heathrow,” the airport posted on X.

“Flights are operational and we are implementing contingency plans to minimise any impact on journeys. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information.”

Dublin-based Ryanair warned it faced fallout from the meltdown which sparked technical issues worldwide -- including at Britain’s Sky News TV channel and the London Stock Exchange, as well as railway operators and GP surgeries.

“We’re currently experiencing disruption across the network due to a global third party IT outage which is out of our control,” Ryanair said in a statement on X.

“We advise all passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled departure time.”

Dublin Airport added that its staff were on hand to assist affected Ryanair passengers.

Turkish Airlines announced on Friday it cancelled 84 flights after a global IT outage wrought havoc on computer systems worldwide.

Turkish Airlines announced on Friday it cancelled 84 flights after a global IT outage wrought havoc on computer systems worldwide.