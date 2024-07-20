MDR TB control unit at ATH restored

ABBOTTABAD - The Multi-Drug Resistant Tuberculosis (MDR TB) Control Unit at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad has been fully restored, enhancing treatment options for tuberculosis (TB) patients.

The hospital administration announced that the upgraded unit is now equipped with modern facilities, new machinery, and advanced equipment to ensure effective diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Akmal Naveed, Director of ACD, noted that the restored unit significantly benefits the local community by improving patient care and disease prevention. He highlighted that the project was completed with support from the government and international organizations, extending its benefits to patients from Abbottabad and surrounding areas.

The initiative has been praised by Dr. Sabir Rehman, Program Manager of the Provincial TB Control Program KP, Dr. Shahid Wali Khan, Khalid Tanoli, and the general public, who commended the efforts of the Board of Directors of Ayub Teaching Hospital.

Previously, a month ago, the hospital administration closed the TB center, which specialized in treating Multi-Drug Resistant TB. Established in 2012, this center addressed the needs of Hazara residents who previously had to travel to Peshawar for treatment.

The government spends between 1.2 million to 1.6 million rupees per patient, with all medications imported and distributed through the National TB Control Program, a federal institution.