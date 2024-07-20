Monsoon activity likely to intensity after 48 hours: FFD

ISLAMABAD - The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore has predicted that monsoon activity to intensify in the upper catchments of all major rivers of Indus River System (IRS) after 48 hours. According to daily report, moderate rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is likely to commence over the upper catchments of all the major rivers from Monday (July 22). Currently, all major rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sultej are flowing normal with no riverine floods. The major reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla) are about 62 per cent filled with 38 per cent of their capacity remaining to reach their maximum conservation levels.