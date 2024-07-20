Saturday, July 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Monsoon activity likely to intensity after 48 hours: FFD

Agencies
July 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore has predicted that monsoon activity to intensify in the upper catchments of all major rivers of Indus River System (IRS) after 48 hours. According to daily report, moderate rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is likely to commence over the upper catchments of all the major rivers from Monday (July 22). Currently, all major rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sultej are flowing normal with no riverine floods. The major reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla) are about 62 per cent filled with 38 per cent of their capacity remaining to reach their maximum conservation levels.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1721373185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024