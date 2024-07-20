Najmi Alam starts comprehensive free cattle vaccination campaign

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister on Livestock and Fisheries Syed Najmi Alam on Friday embarked on a comprehensive free cattle vaccination campaign, to prevent a possible spread of diseases in the province. He started a campaign launched by the Sindh government from Bheans colony Karachi. Secretary Kazim Jatoi was also with him on this occasion. The Sindh Government has inaugurated the Car Pet Vaccination Campaign to protect cattle from diseases so that cattle can be protected from diseases by vaccination through the campaign launched in whole Sindh with the efforts of the government.

It has been decided to upgrade the cattle hospital established in the Bheans colony to 24 hours so that the cattle owners can get help from doctors in an emergency. Najmi Alam said that our effort is to make the Veterinary Hospital of Bheans Colony the biggest center. Addressing the event, Syed Najmi Alam said that tracker systems will be installed in the motorcycles of the staff working in the vaccine campaign to find out whether the vaccine has reached certain areas or not.

He said that the established hospitals for animals will be further improved to ensure the treatment of other animals including cattle.

Syed Najmi Alam said that five big veterinary hospitals are being built in Sindh because the department could not succeed in preparing the vaccine, but the work on dog and snake bite vaccines is going on. He said that foot and mouth disease is constantly spreading in animals, so its prevention is necessary.

Najmi Alam said that our department will give chickens to the poor women, by selling the eggs of these chickens in the market, the women will benefit financially. He said that goats will also be given to poor people in rural areas.

He said that the department will also provide funds for the establishment of small fish farms in the province.