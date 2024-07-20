National Women Football Club Championship 2024 commences tomorrow

The National Women's Football Club Championship 2024, the premier women’s football event, kicks off tomorrow with the initial rounds in four cities—Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, and Quetta—until July 26.

Three teams will compete in Lahore: TWK FC, Real Lahore WFC and Young Rising Stars FC

In Islamabad, six teams will vie for the final round. Group A: Legacy WFC, Gilgit WFC, Smurfs WFC

and Group B: Highlanders WFC, Strikers WFC, Nawansher United FC

Four teams will battle it out in Quetta: Balochistan WFC, Quetta Women FC, Hazara Quetta Women FC and Hazara United FC

Karachi will host 13 teams, divided into four groups.

Group A: Karachi United FC, MUK WFC, Young Muslim FC

Group B: Karachi City WFC, Mohsen Gillani WFC, Jahangir Memorial

Group C: Dya WFC, Overseas WFC, Baloch Muhammadan WFC

Group D: Jafa WFC, Karachi Women FC, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto WFC, Hazara Girls FC

The championship's final round will occur in Islamabad from August 1 to August 10, 2024. The top teams from 8 groups will compete for the coveted title. The semi-final is scheduled for August 8 and the final will be held on August 10 at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad.