Saturday, July 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

National Women Football Club Championship 2024 commences tomorrow

National Women Football Club Championship 2024 commences tomorrow
Web Sports Desk
6:11 PM | July 20, 2024
Sports

The National Women's Football Club Championship 2024, the premier women’s football event, kicks off tomorrow with the initial rounds in four cities—Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, and Quetta—until July 26.

Three teams will compete in Lahore: TWK FC, Real Lahore WFC and Young Rising Stars FC

In Islamabad, six teams will vie for the final round. Group A: Legacy WFC, Gilgit WFC, Smurfs WFC
and Group B: Highlanders WFC, Strikers WFC, Nawansher United FC

Four teams will battle it out in Quetta: Balochistan WFC, Quetta Women FC, Hazara Quetta Women FC and Hazara United FC

Karachi will host 13 teams, divided into four groups.

Group A: Karachi United FC, MUK WFC, Young Muslim FC
Group B: Karachi City WFC, Mohsen Gillani WFC, Jahangir Memorial
Group C: Dya WFC, Overseas WFC, Baloch Muhammadan WFC
Group D: Jafa WFC, Karachi Women FC, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto WFC, Hazara Girls FC

The championship's final round will occur in Islamabad from August 1 to August 10, 2024. The top teams from 8 groups will compete for the coveted title. The semi-final is scheduled for August 8 and the final will be held on August 10 at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad.

Gold rates decrease by Rs1,000 per tola to Rs250,000

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1721460383.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024