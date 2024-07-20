Saturday, July 20, 2024
New app ‘Khushi Ki Baat’ launched to improve mother-child health

Our Staff Reporter
July 20, 2024
LAHORE  -  Population Welfare Department Director General Saman Rai has said that launch of ‘Khushi Ki Baat’ app is a very significant step of the government for improving results related to health of mother and child across the province. According to a handout, issued here on Friday, she said that the app was aimed at reducing the mortality ratio of mother and child in the province and to make access towards quality health facilities easier.

Saman Rai said that establishment of mother and child health centres and training of lady and male health workers in villages of union councils of 10 districts of Punjab were part of the project. She said that slogan ‘Small family prosperous Pakistan’ had gain importance in lives of people.

