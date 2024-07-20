Saturday, July 20, 2024
Oldster killed in firing by unidentified persons in Jampur

Staff Reporter
July 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

RAJANPUR   -   An old man was killed reportedly over minor dispute in limits of Lalgarh police station Jampur.  According to a police spokesperson, unidentified accused persons opened fire and killed the old man named Haji Shafi Nokani, resident of Nurpur Manju Wala. Lalgarh police had registered a case against nine people who were suspected in the murder. Multiple teams of police were constituted and tasked to arrest the killers. The spokesperson said the victim was coming back from the area called Pajath Gulabi after visiting graves of his ancestors when the accused opened indiscriminate fire on Haji Shafi that resulted in his death on the spot.

Staff Reporter

