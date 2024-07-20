Pakistan’s Energy Landscape

As Pakistan continues to struggle with its economic challenges, one persistent issue is the energy crisis. For decades, Pakistan has failed to meet its energy demands, leaving millions without access to affordable and reliable electricity, as evidenced by the prevalence of load shedding.

The impact of this crisis is far-reaching and devastating. Power outages disrupt daily life, cause economic hardships, and put lives at risk. Businesses are often forced to operate at reduced capacity, resulting in decreased productivity and income. This hinders economic growth and discourages investment. Similarly, hospitals and healthcare facilities are unable to function at full capacity, putting thousands of lives at risk.

The most obvious reason for this critical issue is Pakistan’s growing population. In a country of over 200 million people, demand for energy rises daily, resulting in significant shortfalls in energy production. Furthermore, Pakistan struggles to maintain energy production as power plants are frequently outdated, and the government lacks the funds and resources to build new ones. This has made Pakistan heavily reliant on imported energy, with imported fuel accounting for over 40% of total energy consumption, rendering the country vulnerable to fluctuations in the global energy market.

However, the situation may not be as bleak as it appears. The current government has taken steps to address the situation, including the launch of several new power plants and initiatives to promote renewable energy sources. Nonetheless, more needs to be done.

Increased investment in renewable energy resources, such as wind and hydroelectric power, can help Pakistan reduce its reliance on imports while simultaneously paving the way for a more sustainable future. Moreover, the government can invest in improving the power grid to prevent wasted energy during transmission and increase electricity access.

All citizens deserve access to reliable and affordable electricity, and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure this right is protected. We urge our leaders to take decisive action to address the energy crisis and work towards a brighter future for all Pakistanis.

AHSAN SIKANDAR,

Lahore.