Pakistan will designate Israeli president a terrorist: Govt-TLP accord

TLP calls off Faizabad sit-in after written agreement with federal govt. Govt, TLP to accelerate efforts to support innocent Palestinians. PM’s advisor says committee constituted to identify companies, products abetting Israel.

ISLAMABAD - The federal government and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan Friday agreed to continue and accelerate efforts to support the innocent Palestinians. This was announced by Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah while addressing a joint news conference in Islamabad this afternoon, alongside Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Islamabad Capital City administration and representatives of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan.

Also, the TLP on Friday called off sit-in at Faizabad after reaching an agreement with the government. The announcement of the successful negotiations was made during the press conference. The agreement, signed by Political Affairs Adviser Rana Sanaullah and Information Minister Ataullah Tarar for the government, and Dr Shafiq Amini and Allama Ghulam Abbas Faizi for TLP, outlines several key commitments. Under the new agreement, Pakistan will officially designate the Israeli president as a terrorist and urge the international community to do the same.

Giving details of the agreed upon points between the government and TLP, Rana Sanaullah said a humanitarian assistance, including food, medicines and other items, worth one thousand tons will be sent to Gaza. He said the TLP will support government in its efforts for Palestinian people and more consignments of humanitarian aid will be dispatched for the Palestinians.

He said the government condemns in strongest terms the unabated Israeli atrocities against innocent Palestinians during which even children, schools and hospitals were not spared.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already raised the issue and condemned Israel’s actions at every forum including the recent SCO Summit at Astana in Kazakhstan.

Rana Sanaullah said Israel has come out as a terrorist country and Benjamin Netanyahu has committed war crimes. He said Pakistan will use every possible mean to help Palestinians and condemn Israel as a terrorist country. He called upon the world community and entire Muslim Ummah to hold Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accountable and bring him to justice.

The advisor said a committee has also been constituted to identify such companies and products in Pakistan that may be directly or indirectly abetting Israel or forces, committing war crimes against Palestinians.

Rana Sanaullah said it has also been agreed that the government will provide medical assistance to the Palestinians and if possible will send its medical and paramedical staff to treat them.

It has also been agreed to bring the injured Palestinians to Pakistan if the Palestinian authority makes any such arrangements for their treatment. He said our schools and hospitals are open for providing education and medical facilities to the innocent Palestinians.

He said the government appreciates the TLP’s passion for the Palestinian people and reiterates its commitment to take every possible step to stop the atrocities against innocent Palestinians.

Rana Sanaullah said the government has also agreed with Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan to accelerate efforts for release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

Rana Sanaullah also announced that over 1,000 tons of food and relief supplies will be sent to Palestine before July 31.