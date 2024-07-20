Saturday, July 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistani strengthlifters clinch silver, bronze medals at World Championship

Staff Reporter
July 20, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Pakistani strengthlifters demonstrated remarkable strength and determination on the second day of the 11th World Strength Lifting Championship 2024 in Kazakhstan, proudly bringing home additional medals for their country.Muhammad Naveed, a Reader at the Session Court in Gujranwala, secured two bronze medals in the 95kg class (Master 1 category) for Incline Bench Press, Biceps Curls, and Hack Lifts. Naveed showcased his prowess by lifting 127kg in the Incline Bench Press, 77kg in the Biceps Curls, and 220kg in the Hack Lifts.Maryam Aqeel Shah, competing in the Women’s 58kg class (Master 1 category), claimed two silver medals for Pakistan. She successfully lifted 47kg in the Incline Bench Press, 40kg in the Biceps Curls, and 120kg in the Hack Lifts.The championship, officially titled the World Strength Lifting and Incline Bench Press Championship 2024, saw participation from ten countries, including India, China, Nepal, and several Central Asian nations.Officials from Pakistan Strengthlifting Federation, led by Patron-in-Chief Ijaz Gul and President Aqeel Javed Butt, along with Chairman Manzoor Shaheen, Vice President Waqas Zafar, and Sohail Javed Butt, are eagerly anticipating the team’s return. A warm welcome ceremony is planned for the medalists at Lahore Airport on July 23 at 11:45 am.

Crackdown on WASA defaulting customers ordered

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1721373185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024