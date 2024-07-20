Pb govt approves Rs 1 bln for advanced forensic machinery

LAHORE - In a bid to enhance crime detection capabilities,the Punjab government has approved funds worth one billion rupees for the procurement of advanced forensic machinery on Friday. According to spokesman for the home department, the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) played a crucial role in cracking key criminal cases and forensic tests were conducted promptly to identify perpetrators involved in serious crimes. The upgrade was necessary for the PFSA labs and machinery and out-dated machinery will be replaced with cutting-edge technology. Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) and other vital tests will be available with shorter turnaround times and higher accuracy and results will be accessible within hours due to the new technology. In the next phase,all critical tests will be available at division and district levels,he concluded.