PDWP approves 2 development schemes

LAHORE - The seventh meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) financial year 2024-25 was held under the chairmanship of P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, which approved two development schemes of Mines and Minerals and Urban Development sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 514.853 million.

The approved schemes include: Potential Evaluation of Placer Gold Deposits in the Indus River at District Attock at the cost of Rs 48.200 million and Storm Water Drainage System from Haji Camp to River Ravi via Laxmi Chowk, McLeod Road, Nabha Road, Chauburji and Sham Nagar, Lahore at the cost of Rs 466.653 million.

Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Secretary Environment Mr Raja Jehangir Anwar, Chief Economist Dr Nasir Iqbal Malik, Members P&D Board, Head of relevant departments and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.