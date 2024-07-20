PFA discards 2,480kg unhygienic meat of chicken

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 2,480kg of unhygienic meat of sick and emaciated chicken during a crackdown in the provincial metropolis.

The teams inspected 23 food points and 63 chicken carrier vehicles loaded with 85,000kg meat. The teams also penalised nine food business operators (FBOs) with Rs170,000 cumulative fine in a daylong operation.

This was informed by PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid. He said that the teams took action against poultry shops in Tollinton market for storing the inferior-quality meat in the warehouse that was to be supplied to cooking centres and restaurants during Muharram-ul-Haram. Muhammad Asim Javaid further said that the consumption of poor-quality meat is harmful to human health. He warned FBO to follow the Punjab Pure Food Regulations otherwise, strict action will be taken against the violators.

On the directions of CM Punjab, PFA has been taking strict action against violators as per the Food Act. PFA Citizens can complain about food safety issues, adulteration mafia, and unhygienic food points on the 1223 helpline number of PFA, website, mobile application or PFA Facebook account, he added.