Photovoltaic company Tongwei announces launch of its products in Pakistan

LAHORE - Tongwei, a Chinese photovoltaic company having global presence, announced the introduction of its innovative solar energy products in Pakistan at an event “Tongwei: Shine On Lahore” in Lahore, marking the debut of Tongwei’s TNC-G12/G12R series modules in Pakistan, showcasing Tongwei’s cutting-edge PV technology and product advantages.

At this event, which was held at a local hotel and attracted significant interest from Tongwei’s local partners, the company showcased its TNC-G12/G12R series modules, which feature a number of advantages including high efficiency, low temperature coefficient and minimal degradation. Based on strict control over incoming material quality, the modules adopt Tongwei’s self-developed cells, ushering the industry into an era of high-power performance with enhanced quality and efficiency.

Tongwei’s TNC-G12/G12R series modules, which will provide more diverse options for technology-hungry local market, use silicon-based materials supplied by Tongwei’s integrated industrial chain and select high-quality auxiliary materials globally, ensuring high efficiency from the source.

The TNC-G12/G12R not only brings dual benefits of efficiency and returns, but its unique low-voltage design allows the TNC-G12R to have more modules in series compared to the TNC-M10 within the same 1500V system, increasing the power per string by over 12%. It also saves on cables, racks, and installation costs. The large-size design also enhances transportation efficiency, with the TNC-G12R achieving over 4% more loading capacity in both 40-foot containers and 17.5-meter trucks, effectively reducing transportation costs.

Additionally, to ensure stable operation, Tongwei TNC-G12/G12R modules undergo rigorous PID, salt spray, ammonia, and dust tests before shipping. These extensive tests guarantee excellent performance, protecting customer value and supporting project power generation.

During the session, Rana Abbs, CEO of AE Solar Alternative Energy, discussed the strong fit between Tongwei modules and the Pakistani market, highlighting their significant and impact on enhancing efficiency and reducing costs for customers.

Faisal Bawany, Sales Director of C Right Energy, stated that Tongwei’s strong production capacity for high-efficiency modules can meet the rapidly growing market demand and support quick project implementation.

In 2021, Tongwei established the world’s first 5G application base in the photovoltaic industry—Tongwei Solar Technology Jintang Base. By March 2024, the base used advanced 5G management systems to implement large rectangular solar cells in modules in under a month. From the first TNC-G12R module produced on April 10 to shipping on April 22, the entire process took just 12 days. This achievement highlights Tongwei’s leading delivery speed and responsiveness, providing strong support for global customers.