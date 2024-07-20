Saturday, July 20, 2024
PITB commences Whizkids Summer Camp 2024

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 20, 2024
LAHORE

LAHORE   -   The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has kicked off its Whizkids summer camp, managed by PITB Incubation Wing, to enhance digital creativity and entrepreneurial skills among students. Whizkids 2024 Summer Camp is offering free courses to young students ranging between the age of 8-17 [classified in two groups i.e. 8-12 & 13-17]. The summer camp has brought together students from diversified backgrounds offering standardized learning and knowledge sharing opportunities.

The courses ranging from Coding, Graphic Designing, Content Creation, Entrepreneurship, Marketing and Robotics etc are being tutored by industry’s leading professionals with an aim to develop a future-ready generation.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that the Whizkidz Summer Camp is organized to instill the spirit of digital creativity & entrepreneurship among the school-going children.

OUR STAFF REPORT

