PM consults AGP, law minister on reserved seats issue

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan and discussed the Supreme Court decision on reserved seats and appointment of ad-hoc judges in the top court.

According to sources, PM Shehbaz Sharif was briefed on the decision of the Supreme Court during the meeting.

On this occasion, a briefing was also given regarding the ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the action under Article 6 against those who violated the constitution.



The Supreme Court of Pakistan set aside the decision of the Peshawar High Court and the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan. The apex court ordered to give the seats to the PTI.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also started consultation with the allied parties on the issue related to the ban on the PTI and reserved seats.