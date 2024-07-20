Saturday, July 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N to consult political parties before issuing ‘declaration’ against PTI: Rana

PML-N to consult political parties before issuing ‘declaration’ against PTI: Rana
Agencies
July 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, would consult political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party before issuing declaration against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI). The Cabinet would give approval for “declaration” regarding ban on PTI on the basis of uncivilized and undemocratic activities, he said while talking to a private television channel. We will present the declaration before the apex court to seek ban on PTI, he added. Rana Sana said: “We have solid evidence against the PTI founder involved in attacking on security institutions on May 9.”

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1721450340.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024