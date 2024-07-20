PML-N to consult political parties before issuing ‘declaration’ against PTI: Rana

ISLAMABAD - Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, would consult political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party before issuing declaration against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI). The Cabinet would give approval for “declaration” regarding ban on PTI on the basis of uncivilized and undemocratic activities, he said while talking to a private television channel. We will present the declaration before the apex court to seek ban on PTI, he added. Rana Sana said: “We have solid evidence against the PTI founder involved in attacking on security institutions on May 9.”