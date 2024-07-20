Saturday, July 20, 2024
Police arrest 2 bike-lifters, recover 3 motorcycles

APP
July 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered three stolen motorcycles, a carry van and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Friday. He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Cantt Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Rafique and Fayyaz and recovered three stolen motorcycles, a carry van and other items from their possession. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

