Police arrest 2 bike-lifters, recover 3 motorcycles

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered three stolen motorcycles, a carry van and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Friday. He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Cantt Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Rafique and Fayyaz and recovered three stolen motorcycles, a carry van and other items from their possession. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.