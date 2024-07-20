Police arrest 3 suspects in murder case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Police have successfully apprehended three suspects involved in the murder of a citizen in the jurisdiction of Shalimar Police Station. According to police spokesman, the accused, Yasir Kamal, Tahir Hussain, and Uman Khan, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the fatal shooting on June 16 in Sector E-11/2. The suspects reportedly killed Waqar Abbasi due to longstanding enmity. The police have seized the vehicle and motorcycle used in the crime from the accused. The prompt action came after DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza took immediate notice of the murder and ordered the swift arrest of the culprits. Utilizing advanced technology and human resources, the police were able to trace and apprehend the suspects. Meanwhile, IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, commended the police team for their diligence and effectiveness. The accused will be charged in court based on solid evidences.