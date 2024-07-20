Power outages suspend water supply in Hyderabad, says Mayor

HYDERABAD - The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has taken notice of extensive and prolonged power outages in Hyderabad immediately after rainfall which started in the wee hours of Friday.

The Mayor’s spokesman informed that the Mayor conveyed those complaints of the citizens to Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Roshan Ali Otho during a meeting at the latter’s office. He apprised the CEO that a record breaking summer season was being endured by the citizens of Hyderabad, adding that the extensive hours of scheduled and unscheduled load shedding and transmission faults aggravated miseries of the people. Shoro complained that the pole mounted transformers which develop faults were not being timely replaced due to which the affected localities were suffering several days long outages.

The Mayor also briefed the CEO HESCO about the problem of water shortage which had continued in the city since the last several weeks, attributing the shortfall to power outages. The water filtration plants of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Board Corporation (HW&SBC) were witnessing very long hours of load shedding owing to which the process of filtration was halted many times a day, he added.

Shoro also pointed out that HW&SBC’s drainage pumping stations also stop pumping sewage several times a day due to which sewage water flows out from the drains on the roads. The Mayor requested the CEO to address the power outages issue so that the citizens could breathe a sigh of relief and the systems of water supply and drainage could also work effectively.

The HW&SBC’s Managing Director Zahid Khemtio and Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Ahmed Lakhan, among others, accompanied the mayor.