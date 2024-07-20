President refuses to endorse PML-N decision to ban PTI

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday refused to endorse the PML- N decision of banning PTI and sought more time to consult his party leadership on the matter saying no such decision should be made in haste. President Zardari consulted senior leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan Peoples Party on the prevailing political situation in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision on reserved seats and the government announcement of banning PTI and a sedition case under article 6 against former prime minister Imran Khan, former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, and former president Arif Alvi.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar and Ahad Cheema, while PPP leaders Faroo H Naek, Nayyar Bokhari and Sherry Rehman represented PPP.

Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Awan also attended the meeting and briefed on the Supreme Court decision on reserved seats and whether it could be implemented by the government or otherwise.

Credible source told this scribe that the PPP leaders were of the view that the issue could be taken up in the CEC of PPP for consultations.

President Zardari told the meeting that all political, legal and constitutional aspects should be taken into consideration before making any final decision. The PML-N legal team took PPP into confidence on the situation.

PPP was of the view that the government should take PPP into confidence before making any such decision and public announcement should be avoided.

Both the sides agreed to continue consultations on the matter and said decision with consensus should be acceptable to all.