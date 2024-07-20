Promotion of research in livestock can help boost meat exports

Pakistan occupies a negligible place in the global beef export market due to the inefficiency of farmers and a lack of coordination among the stakeholders, experts say.

Dr Muhammad, a faculty member at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, highlighted the challenges Pakistan faces in raising cattle for export.

Talking to WealthPK, he said though Pakistan boasts a large cattle population, farmers traditionally focus only on milk production to ensure a regular source of income. He said the livestock farmers were not aware of the fact that demand for beef was increasing the world over, which could be a lucrative source of income.

"To enhance beef exports, we need to educate our farmers. We need breeds known for better meat quality and faster growth," he said.

"Our livestock farmers currently rely on milk sales. They are not aware of the potential of beef exports, which could significantly improve their livelihoods and strengthen the national economy."

"We have to train them in modern methods of disease control and proper herd management practices. Without these practices, farmers cannot ensure animal health and meat quality," he said.

Dr Muhammad also stressed the importance of strengthening the research culture in the livestock sector to capitalise on these opportunities. He said without advanced research, which is now essential in every sector, Pakistan could not get information about evolving trends and modern approaches in breeding animals and boosting exports.

Besides, he said some advanced technologies like genetic selection and artificial insemination were efficiently changing the livestock sector across the globe. "Unfortunately, in Pakistan, we are not efficiently reaping the benefits of these methods. We need to significantly improve cattle breeds to generate funds through exports."

As an agricultural country, Dr Muhammad said Pakistan had a tremendous potential to become a major leader in beef exports. "We need modern farms equipped with round-the-clock monitoring systems to ensure animal health."

Khalid Mehmood, an exporter of agricultural products, including meat, said foreign buyers were becoming stricter for high-quality and healthy meat. He said buyers employed multiple methods to check beef standards.

"It's a matter of grave concern that a large number of Pakistani farmers are practicing traditional methods to raise animals. They lack a proper mechanism for animal care. Owing to this, it is difficult for Pakistani beef exporters to compete in the international market."

Khalid suggested that exporters needed to join hands with the livestock farmers to educate them about modern trends in cattle raising. "We need modern slaughterhouses and processing facilities that can fulfill international hygiene standards. We should improve cattle breeds and pre-slaughter handling of animals."

Talking about the potential markets for Pakistani beef exports, he said demand for halal meat was high in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Khalid also stressed the need for collaborative efforts from all stakeholders, including farmers, exporters and the government, to enhance beef exports. "By establishing Pakistan as a reliable and trusted source of high-quality halal beef, we can earn billions of dollars like the textile sector is doing."

Muhammad Ali, a progressive livestock farmer, said they needed breeds with superior meat traits and disease resistance. "To achieve this task, farmers need accurate information on raising cattle specifically for meat production. They also require a clear roadmap for success in the beef industry."

He called upon policymakers to launch modern training programmes for farmers so that they could effectively employ practices in animal husbandry and herd management. Besides, he said the government should also announce incentives for farmers to encourage them to raise cattle, specifically for beef exports.

"By joining hands with farmers, the government can transform the local beef industry into a global success story," he said.