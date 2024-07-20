Provincial Ombudsman for solving problems of citizen on priority basis

HYDERABAD - On the special instructions of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput, Regional Director Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad Khan Muhammad Zardari is solving the problems of the people on a priority basis. Muhammad Saiful Zardari and Sher Muhammad Rind, small farmers from Tehsil Skarand, had filed their complaints in the Ombudsman Office regarding not getting Bardana for wheat. The Regional Director issued instructions to the officers to provide bardana to the said settlers and both the settlers were provided bardana on the basis of merit for which both the settlers thanked Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Muhammad Sohail Rajput (Sitara Imtiaz) and Regional Director Khan Muhammad Zardari.

Regional Director Khan Muhammad Zardari said that so far, the problems of many citizens had been solved by the Office of the High Ombudsment.